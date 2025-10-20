Police seize excess firecrackers, FIR filed against shop owners

Bengaluru : Ahead of Diwali, city police conducted raids on firecracker shops that were stocking quantities beyond their permitted limits, seizing excess firecrackers and registering cases against shop owners.

Operations were carried out in Cottonpete, Chikkapete, KR Market, and Hosur areas on Monday afternoon. Police found that several shops were holding stock exceeding the license limits. The seized stock included both traditional firecrackers sold under the ‘green crackers’ label and other unlicensed items. Authorities confirmed that cases have been filed against owners violating licensing norms.

City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh had earlier warned firecracker vendors during a pre-Diwali meeting that anyone storing quantities beyond permitted limits would face strict action. The warning was intended to ensure public safety and prevent fire hazards during the festive season.

Police sources added that further operations are planned on Tuesday and Wednesday across other parts of the city to ensure compliance with licensing regulations. Shop owners and vendors have been urged to adhere strictly to the permitted limits and avoid selling unlicensed firecrackers.

Authorities emphasized that such enforcement is crucial to prevent accidents and ensure a safe celebration for residents during the Diwali festival.