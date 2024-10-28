Post Diwali, price of coffee-tea in hotels likely to increase

Bengaluru: Hotel owners are thinking of increasing the price of coffee and tea after Diwali due to the increase in the price of coffee powder, tea powder and milk. On the other hand, in order to protect the interest of the consumers, it is thought to increase the price so as not to burden them.

Currently, a coffee/tea costs between Rs 15 and Rs 35. Meanwhile, hoteliers intend to hike the rates by Rs 2 (Prices fluctuate based on quality, taste).

The price of coffee powder has increased twice since March this year. Once it was increased by Rs 80 and another time by Rs 70 per kg. Currently, the price of pure coffee powder is Rs 750 per kg. It has been learned from the Coffee Board that they will increase it by Rs 100-120 per kg again soon. Also, the price of tea powder has increased by Rs 40-45 to Rs 425 per kg. (Prices of coffee-tea powders of various brands have gone up) Milk prices have also been increased. However, the price of coffee and tea was not increased in the interest of consumers. Now the price of coffee powder is increasing day by day. Thus, price hike is inevitable to avoid loss to hotel owners. However, the hotel owner says that they have not decided on this yet.

In January, a kg coffee powder mixed with chicory was Rs 200-250. Later it increased to Rs 420. Again increasing by Rs 100-120. (Presently chicory-free pure coffee powder is Rs 750 per kg.) Thus, some owners are saying that it is necessary to increase the price of coffee-tea.

Already, the number of customers coming to hotels has decreased by 50% due to rain. The Bruhat Bangalore Hotel Owners Association says that if the rate is increased now, the number of customers will further decrease and the hotel owners are worried.

Currently we have coffee and tea price of Rs 30. We cannot increase the price of coffee-tea just because the price of raw material has gone up. That affects the consumer. Thus, we are running at a loss. Now the price of coffee powder has increased further, but we will wait for two-three months without increasing the price.

Meanwhile, if a new crop of coffee comes, then the price of coffee powder is likely to decrease. If this is not possible, we will decide to increase the price of coffee and tea in the near future, said SP Krishnaraju, the owner of Hotel Nisarga Grand on Nripatunga Road.

At the same time, SP Krishnaraju said that the hotel owners will submit a request to Kota Srinivasa Pujari, a member of the Central Coffee Board and Member of Parliament, to demand the importation of coffee powder from foreign countries or other

measures.