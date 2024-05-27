Live
- Sudden change in weather
- Prasanna Vadanam: Suhas starrer hits 50 million streams on OTT
- Family meets Kerala LoP seeking help in getting compensation from Air India Express
- SP’s call to Maoists to shun violent path
- Severe weather with tennis ball-sized hailstones, tornadoes in parts US leave 15 dead
- Huge haul of ganja in Kothagudem dist
- Deepika Kumari falters in Archery World Cup Stage 2, fails to win medal
- Groundsmen, curators at 10 regular IPL venues to get Rs 25 lakh each: Jay Shah
- Enhance quality of education: Loksatta party
- Cops to learn about new criminal laws
Just In
Potential disaster averted on Konkan Railway route near Udupi, track maintainer rewarded
A potential disaster was narrowly avoided on the Konkan Railway route near Udupi on Sunday morning, thanks to the vigilance of track maintainer Pradeep Shetty.
Udupi: A potential disaster was narrowly avoided on the Konkan Railway route near Udupi on Sunday morning, thanks to the vigilance of track maintainer Pradeep Shetty. At 2:25 am, Shetty discovered a track weld failure between Innanje and Padubidri and promptly reported the defect, preventing a possible train mishap.
The track defect was swiftly addressed, and by 5:58 am, a track fit certificate was issued with a speed restriction of 20 kmph. Santosh Kumar Jha, Chairman and Managing Director of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), appreciated Shetty’s quick action and announced an immediate cash award of Rs 25,000. The award was presented to Shetty at the restored track site later in the afternoon.
According to KRCL officials, the Panchaganga Express bound for Karwar was detained at Nandikur Station, approximately 9 km south of Padubidri. Simultaneously, the Netravathi Express bound for Thiruvananthapuram Central was held up at Innanje. Officials observed a Rail Maintenance Vehicle (RMV) was summoned to Padubidri for track restoration work.
Train Number 16345, the Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravathi Express, was scheduled to depart from Udupi at 3 am, while Train Number 16595, the KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Panchaganga Express, was due to pass through the affected stretch around 4 am on Sunday.
Both trains remained stationary until the track defect was rectified.
Sudha Krishnamurthy, the manager of public relations at Konkan Railway, confirmed that train traffic resumed after the track received certification for safe operation, albeit with the speed restriction in place. However, the cause of the track defect has not yet been disclosed by Konkan Railway officials.