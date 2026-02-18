Poulomi Estates enters Bengaluru market with premium high-rise residential project

Bengaluru: Hyderabad-based real estate and infrastructure developer Poulomi Estates has announced its formal entry into the Bengaluru residential market with the launch of a premium high-rise project in North Bengaluru. The announcement was made at a press conference in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion beyond Telangana.

With over two decades of legacy in real estate and infrastructure development, Poulomi Estates said its Bengaluru foray is part of a calibrated growth strategy aimed at establishing a long-term presence in one of India’s most aspirational housing markets.

Bengaluru continues to be among India’s most resilient residential real estate destinations, driven by a strong technology ecosystem, sustained job creation, and ongoing infrastructure upgrades. North Bengaluru, in particular, has emerged as a high-growth micro-market due to its proximity to major employment hubs such as Bhartiya Centre of Information Technology and Manyata Tech ark, improved arterial connectivity, upcoming metro links, and a rapidly developing social infrastructure ecosystem.

Speaking on the expansion, Prashanth Rao, Managing Director of Poulomi Estates, said the company views Bengaluru as a city where it can build enduring residential landmarks. “Our entry into Bengaluru follows years of evaluation and planning. We see this market not as a short-term opportunity but as a long-term commitment rooted in integrity, thoughtful planning, and a deep understanding of how people aspire to live today and in the future,” he said.

Commenting on market dynamics, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Chief Sales Officer, noted that homebuyers in North Bengaluru have become increasingly discerning. “Buyers today look beyond price and focus on liveability, connectivity, and the credibility of the developer. Our approach is to align product planning with these expectations, emphasising quality, design excellence, and sustainable value creation rather than speculative demand,” he said.

The company stated that its sales strategy in Bengaluru will centre on transparent communication, realistic delivery timelines, and informed customer engagement to strengthen trust across the buying lifecycle.

Deba Pratim Sinha, Head – Marketing, highlighted that the project’s brand philosophy is rooted in nature-led planning and sustainability. “Urban homeowners are seeking a more balanced, conscious lifestyle. Our focus is to embed sustainability-driven design principles into the core of residential planning. For us, true luxury lies in delivering long-term well-being and peace of mind,” he said.

The company also indicated that its communication strategy in Bengaluru will prioritise credibility and long-term brand building over short-term launch hype.

Maruthi Rao, Head – Strategy & Customer Relations, emphasised that the project has been conceptualised with a long-term vision, from land acquisition to post-handover support. “Trust is built through consistent delivery, accountability, and proactive engagement. We aim to create a predictable and reassuring journey for customers at every stage,” he said.

Established in 2005, Poulomi Estates has built a portfolio spanning residential and infrastructure projects in Hyderabad. The Bengaluru project marks the beginning of its phased expansion into the Karnataka capital, with a focus on selective, quality-driven developments aligned with the city’s evolving lifestyle aspirations.