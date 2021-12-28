Pralhad Joshi reviews SWR projects, moots Hubli-Delhi Rajadhani Exp

Bengaluru: Parliamentary Affairs, Coals and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi in a review meeting with South Western Railways (SWR) discussed the progress of the State's important railway projects. He instructed the SWR General Manager and officials to complete railway developmental projects expeditiously.

Pralhad Joshi chaired a review meeting at Rail Soudha, Headquarters of South Western Railways (SWR). Also State Minister of Mines and Geology, Minister of Women and Child Development and Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment, Halappa Achar was present.

Joshi reviewed the progress of important projects undertaken by SWR in Karnataka, namely Hubballi-Ankola, Tumkur-Chitradurga, Dharwad-Belgaum, Hubballi-Chikajajur, Hosapete-Vasco Da Gama electrification and a road over bridge projects in Dharwad district.

A brief presentation on the achievements of SWR in new-line, doubling, electrification related developments and Parcel and Freight performance in 2021, was given to the ministers.

The Union minister assured all possible support in early resolution of bottle necks (if any) with regard to these projects. For the convenience of the people, he advised SWR to have a Rajdhani Express to connect Hubli with New-Delhi, directly and a proposal will be sent to Railway Board, to the effect.

SWR General Manager Sanjeev Kishore assured the minister that his advice and instructions will be pursued in the right earnest and full efforts will be put by the team to ensure speedy completion of the projects.