Pre-wedding photo shoot at Tungabhadra Reservoir sparks row

Koppal: A pre-wedding photo shoot at the Tungabhadra reservoir, a high-security location, has triggered public outrage after images surfaced showing a couple posing on the dam. The reservoir is a restricted zone where any form of photography or filming is strictly prohibited due to security concerns. Yet, the viral images have raised serious questions about how this photoshoot was allowed to take place.

The couple, seen posing with a car at the top of the reservoir, has left many wondering if the local authorities granted special permission for the shoot. The public is now demanding an investigation into how and when this event occurred, and if any officials were involved in bypassing the established security protocols. Public outrage has been mounting against the responsible authorities, with many voicing concerns over the lax enforcement of security measures at the dam. Local residents and netizens alike are calling for stricter actions and a transparent inquiry into this violation.

This incident comes just weeks after a significant event at the Tungabhadra reservoir, where the 19th crust gate of the dam gave way on August 10, leading to a massive water release. The incident had made national headlines, as more than 35,000 cusecs of water were discharged from the 19th gate alone, with a staggering 45 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water being wasted over the course of a single week.

A crew of dedicated workers spent a full week installing five components of the stop log gate to contain the water flow. By August 17, they had successfully completed the installation, yet small leaks persisted. The staff had to resume their work to stop the remaining drips, which they eventually managed to control.

Given the recent issues with the dam’s infrastructure and the enormous efforts to repair it, the unauthorized pre-wedding shoot has heightened concerns about the management and security of the dam. The public is particularly upset that such an incident could occur so soon after a major crisis at the reservoir, questioning the oversight and accountability of the authorities in charge.

As calls for an official inquiry intensify, the Tungabhadra reservoir remains under scrutiny, with the focus shifting from its infrastructure issues to the apparent disregard for security regulations. Many are now demanding stricter security protocols and enforcement to prevent further breaches, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding such critical public infrastructure.