Prevention-first is the future of healthcare in India

Bengaluru ; operates a wide network of routine pathology and preventive health testing services, and runs radiology services at select centres. The company has now announced its transition to a fully app-based model, positioning itself at the intersection of AI, genomics and precision health as it expands beyond traditional diagnostics.

While continuing its core business in routine tests, preventive health packages and imaging services, the company is scaling its genomics and AI-led offerings to address India’s growing demand for preventive and personalised healthcare.

Unlike legacy diagnostics players, Mr. Yoda has built its technology platform, consumer intelligence systems and diagnostics stack in-house, allowing tighter integration between lab data, clinical insights and consumer-facing experiences.

A key clinical product in its advanced portfolio is the FRAT (Folate Receptor Autoantibody Test), a specialised assay used to detect folate receptor autoantibodies associated with neurological, developmental and maternal–fetal health risks. The company also offers an Autism Genetic Panel for early risk screening and clinical decision support.

Sudhakar Kancharla, Founder & CEO, Mr. Yoda said: “We are not replacing traditional diagnostics — we are upgrading them. By combining routine testing, radiology, and advanced genomic science on one platform, we are creating a healthcare system that is more predictive, preventive and effective.”

The platform integrates genomic data, lifestyle inputs, medical history and AI-driven analytics to generate personalised health insights.

Aditi Ohri, Co-founder, Mr. Yoda said: “Consumers are often confused by lab reports and prescriptions. By using AI with genomics and Medmatch (pharmacogenomics), we are decoding prescriptions and simplifying medicine decisions, making healthcare easier to understand and act upon.”

The company has also expanded into fetal medicine services, combining prenatal genomics, maternal screening and risk assessment to support healthier pregnancies.

Through its app, users can book tests, access digital reports and schedule 24/7 home sample collections. The app is built on a secure, encrypted cloud system that stores lab reports, genomic data, prescriptions and family health records, enabling long-term tracking and continuity of care.