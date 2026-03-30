Prez Murmu to visit Siddaganga Math on April 1

Tumakuru (K’taka); President Droupadi Murmu will visit the renowned Siddaganga Math on April 1, in what is being described as “a moment of pride” for Tumakuru, its pontiff Siddalinga Swamiji said on Sunday.

Murmu will visit the math to take part in the 119th birth anniversary celebrations of Shivakumara Swamiji, who passed away at the age of 111 on January 21, 2019.

Addressing a press conference, the pontiff outlined the schedule and preparations for the visit, which will see the participation of several dignitaries, including Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and V Somanna, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and other senior leaders. “The president’s visit on April 1 is a matter of pride for Tumakuru. It will be the first time a president is visiting the district and the second time a woman president is visiting the math,” Siddalinga Swamiji said. He said Murmu would first visit the gadduge (memorial) at the math, where she would perform rituals before proceeding to the main stage for the formal programme. “Upon arrival in Tumakuru, she will first visit the memorial, perform ‘aarti’ and ‘puja’, and then proceed directly to the stage. No further events are planned after the stage programme,” he further said.

The programme is expected to last about an hour to an hour-and-a-half between 11 am and noon, with arrangements being made in coordination with the district administration.

Cultural events, including a veena recital and vachana (devotional poetry) singing by 119 women, will follow the main function, while dasoha (free community meal) will continue as in previous years, he said.

Swamiji also urged the media not to raise the issue of conferring the Bharat Ratna on Shivakumara Swamiji during the visit. “Please do not bring it up. We should not seek such honour. This matter should not come to the notice of the president in any way,” he said. He added that security protocols would be strictly enforced, with restrictions on carrying items such as umbrellas and water bottles into the venue, and appealed to the public to arrive early and cooperate for the smooth conduct of the event.

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