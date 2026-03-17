Principals from 220 engineering colleges participate in VTU meet

“Engineeringcolleges must prepare students for the job market by providing practical education,” said Dr. S. Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU). Speaking after inaugurating the Principals’ Meeting organized on Monday at a private hotel by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), he said, “It is not that there are no job opportunities today. However, students suitable for the job market are not readily available. Colleges must provide students with the necessary skills required to secure employment. As much as possible, emphasis should be placed on practical education.”

He further said, “The University will implement several schemes keeping the welfare of students in mind. However, the responsibility of implementing them lies with you. Do not forget that you are the leaders of VTU. Colleges must act as friends to students. Laboratories should be opened to support students’ learning. Most of the students who enroll with us come from poor backgrounds. We must stand as guides to help fulfill their dreams.”

Dr. Prashanth Mishra, Head of the IEEE Bengaluru Section, said, “IEEE chapters should be opened at the college level because we emphasize practical education for students. We also provide financial assistance for seminars and workshops. Additionally, we organize workshops for professors to help them achieve progress in their respective departments. Scholarships are also provided to students. Since there are many such benefits, I request institutions to make the best use of them.”

VTU Registrar Prof. Prasad Rampure, member of the VTU Academic Council Chengappa, and Director of the VTU Regional Office Dr. H. R. Sudarshan Reddy, among others, were present at the program.