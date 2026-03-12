Priya Malik Concludes Record-Breaking UK Tour Ishq Hai, Reinforcing Her Global Appeal in Spoken Word Poetry

Bengaluru: Indian poet and spoken word performer Priya Malik has successfully concluded her UK tour titled Ishq Hai, marking a significant milestone for Indian spoken word on the global stage. The tour saw packed venues and an overwhelming response from audiences across multiple cities, with poetry lovers turning up in large numbers to experience Malik’s signature blend of poetry, storytelling and performance. With this tour, she has further cemented her position as the highest selling Indian spoken word artist in the UK.

Ishq Hai explored themes of love, longing, identity and belonging, emotions that resonated deeply with audiences across cultures, especially the South Asian diaspora. Known for her evocative style and compelling stage presence, Malik created an intimate experience for audiences, transforming each performance into a shared emotional journey.

Reflecting on the tour, Malik said, “Every time I perform poetry abroad, I realise how powerful language and emotion can be. Ishq Hai is about reminding people that no matter where we are in the world, love still sounds the same.”

Over the years, Priya Malik has emerged as one of the most distinctive voices in modern Indian spoken word, with her poetry often exploring themes of womanhood, relationships, self-discovery and social identity. One of the most unique parts of Priya's performance is that she is one of the only Indian spoken word poets who does the same Hindi, Urdu poems with the same finesse as she does her English pieces. This is what makes her poetry more global in nature. The success of Ishq Hai in the UK further underscores the growing global appeal of Indian performance poetry and Malik’s role in bringing this art form to international audiences