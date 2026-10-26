Priyank Kharge targets RSS over registration, financial transparency; Ashok hits back

Bengaluru: KarnatakaHome Minister Priyank Kharge has renewed his criticism of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), questioning its reluctance to register officially and demanding greater transparency in its financial affairs.

In a social media post, Kharge argued that the RSS appeared to fear registration more than anything else, as formal registration would bring legal scrutiny, disclosure of financial details, transparency and accountability. He raised a series of questions about the organisation’s funding, asking who provides its money, where the funds originate, how they are spent, who audits its accounts and who is ultimately accountable for its finances.

“If there is nothing to hide, why should the RSS hesitate to open its accounts to public scrutiny?” was the thrust of his argument. Kharge’s latest remarks come amid an ongoing political controversy over RSS activities in Karnataka. His recent comments on the organisation’s Vijayadashami route march had triggered a sharp response from BJP leaders, who criticised the minister over his position.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka hit back at Kharge by questioning the sources of funding received by the Congress. He asked whether the Congress was receiving money from Pakistan or the United States and challenged the minister to explain the party’s funding arrangements. Ashoka defended the RSS, saying its volunteers could explain the sources of its funding. He accused Kharge of targeting the organisation despite holding a ministerial position and questioned how long he would remain in office.

The BJP leader also challenged Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to speak on the controversy, asking why the Chief Minister was maintaining silence. Ashoka said the RSS had been organising route marches across the country and that such events had traditionally been held in Karnataka around Vijayadashami.

He alleged that obtaining permission for the marches had become difficult under the present government, contrasting the situation with the period when Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister.

Ashoka maintained that the RSS conducts its route marches as part of its activities in the service of the country and has continued the tradition for years.