Prof. Narendra Nayak files complaint over allegedly defamatory video on Facebook

Mangaluru: Noted social activist and rationalist Prof. Narendra Nayak has filed a complaint with the Urwa Police Station alleging that an objectionable and defamatory video depicting him in false contexts was posted on Facebook.

According to the complaint dated January 15, Prof. Nayak stated that the video was uploaded on January 14 on a Facebook page belonging to one Pavitra Kanchan. He alleged that the video was artificially created, defamatory in nature and contained misleading content. The post also reportedly carried several defamatory comments from other users.

In his complaint, Prof. Nayak said that the video infringed upon his fundamental right to freely express his opinions. He submitted a downloaded copy of the video along with screenshots of the Facebook post as part of his complaint.

Prof. Nayak is the President of the Federation of Rationalist Associations of India and a trustee of the Aid Without Religion Trust, among other roles. He is known for his work promoting rationalism, scientific temper and social reform.

Police sources said the Urwa Police have registered the complaint and issued a formal acknowledgement. Further investigation is underway to examine the content of the video and identify those responsible for creating and circulating it.