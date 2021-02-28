Proper preservation of amputated limbs key to successful restoration: Doctor

Bengaluru: A middle age woman Shanthi (name changed) working in one of the factories in Jigani lost her fingers while cleaning a machine. Due to financial constraints she was reluctant to go for a surgery and just asked for the first aid to be given. A team at Ace Suhas Hospital was formed under the guidance of Dr Kiran Petkar from Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery department and the cost of the surgery was also brought down to the level that the family could afford. Both the fingers have been successfully attached back to the hand and the patient is doing well now.

CEO of the hospital Dr Jagadish Hiremath pointed out how more than 90% of the people often bring amputated parts to hospital in the wrong manner.

"Less than 10% know about cryopreservation and cryo injury leading to disability as the parts which are amputated in an accident are brought in an incorrect fashion to the hospital," he said.

Dr Hiremath stated that the most important thing is that the amputated part must be viable for surgeons to put back to the original site.

"To be viable it should be brought within two hours of the victim losing it. You can hold it in your hand and put it in a cover. Then you can prolong the viability from two hours to six hours if the cover carrying the amputated part is put in another cover filled with ice. The idea is the amputated part should not be exposed directly to ice. Exposing amputated parts directly to ice, it could cause cold injury (cryo injury). Cryo injury makes the amputated part unviable. Many times we successfully did reattachment surgery even when amputated parts were brought to hospital 10 hours after the accident. This is in cold ischemia time (the time between the replacement of the amputated body part in ice and the time of surgery). In warm ischemia time (the period which begins with the removal of the organ from ice and ends with initiation of graft reperfusion) we have done reattachment within 4-5 hours and it has been successful," he explained.

The retrieval of the part which is amputated is the most crucial aspect. During accidents the amputated part might get stuck in machines and while retrieving it, Hiremath cautioned that it should not get crushed.

"Many times these cuts happen when the hands or legs get struck in the machines. In a hurry to retrieve they do not do it properly leading to further damage to the amputated part. The amputated part must be removed slowly without damaging it. Any further damage will not give a good result. These are the basic things to follow. My advice is once there is an amputation or severe of a limb or digit, the severed limb or the digit must be kept in an air-tight cover. It must be waterproof too. Then keep it in another cover filled with ice and decrease the temperature while bringing it to the hospital," he suggested.