Push for green energy: Meeting to be held with Power Minister, says MB Patil

Bengaluru: Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said on Tuesday that the government will formulate an appropriate policy to effectively capitalise on investment and production opportunities in the green energy sector in Karnataka.

In a meeting with the state’s Vision Group for Green Energy, Patil emphasised that achieving the state’s green energy goals will require close coordination between the Department of Large-Scale Industries and the Department of Power. He added that a meeting will soon be held with Power Minister KJ George, alongside industrialists and potential investors, to discuss the way forward.

“Experts have provided insights on various aspects, including demand, favourable policies, and incentive measures. The government is clear in its intent to facilitate the growth of this sector,” Patil explained.

Kishor Nair, CEO of Avaada Energy, mentioned that his company has signed an MoU with the government worth Rs 45,000 crore for green hydrogen production. He added, “We can focus on electrolyte and battery production if the government introduces the right policies and incentives.”

Nair further highlighted that Karnataka, with its vast sugarcane cultivation, could prioritise the production of green methanol and green hydrogen. He noted that states like Maharashtra and Rajasthan have already implemented policies in this regard. Responding to this, Patil acknowledged that experts estimate an investment of around Rs 45-50 crore and 5 gigawatts of power would be required to support this effort. He also noted that as per experts location within a 20 km radius of Mangaluru port would be ideal for green ammonia and green hydrogen production. If realised, these projects would boost the state’s green energy output, he opined.

The minister added that there are suggestions to establish green industrial parks to attract more investments into the sector. In a separate meeting with the Vision Group for Core Manufacturing, Patil discussed opportunities in steel and cement production.

Among those present were Vivek Sinha, Chairman of ReNew Power, DV Manjunatha, Founder of Emmvee Solar, and Sharath Pungalia, CEO of Amplus Solar.