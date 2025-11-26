Rahul Gandhi Responds To DK Shivakumar As Congress Prepares Key Decision On Karnataka Leadership

With the Congress leadership expected to decide on Karnataka’s chief ministerial question before the Parliament session begins on December 1, Rahul Gandhi has finally responded to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar after nearly a week of attempts by him to establish contact. According to party insiders, Shivakumar had been trying to speak with Rahul Gandhi about the ongoing internal tussle, and Gandhi replied with a brief WhatsApp message: “Please wait, I will call you.”

The exchange comes amid growing chatter about whether the Congress high command will introduce changes in the state’s leadership. Shivakumar is also preparing to travel to Delhi on November 29, where he has requested a meeting with Sonia Gandhi, who is scheduled to return to the capital the same day.

Rahul Gandhi held separate meetings in Delhi with Karnataka leaders Priyank Kharge and Sharath Bacchegowda. The discussions included issues related to alleged “vote chori,” the new KEO AI PC device and SIR platform, and the broader political environment in the state. The meeting lasted around 15 minutes, followed by a private discussion between Rahul Gandhi and Priyank Kharge for nearly 20 minutes. Rahul reportedly questioned details surrounding the Aland constituency voter manipulation allegations and the role of Chilume, the NGO linked to the matter.

Sources claim Rahul Gandhi also reviewed the internal disagreements within the Karnataka Congress, including the power-sharing arrangement and public remarks made by senior leaders. He is said to be unhappy about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah openly rejecting the idea of any agreement to transfer power midway through the term and insisting he would serve the full five years. Rahul reportedly told Priyank that such statements should not be made publicly and that he would speak to both leaders soon, urging both camps to avoid further escalation.

Upon reaching Bengaluru, Priyank Kharge reportedly received a call from the Chief Minister’s Office asking him to meet Siddaramaiah and later met DK Shivakumar at his residence. This sequence was seen by many within the party as politically significant, viewed as strengthening Shivakumar’s position and signaling challenges for Siddaramaiah.

Rahul Gandhi, sources added, is focused on preventing any split in the Congress vote base during a possible leadership transition. If Shivakumar is elevated to chief minister, the party is considering a balancing arrangement by allocating the KPCC president post and a deputy chief minister’s role to leaders from OBC, SC/ST and minority communities to maintain social and political stability.

Speaking to sources, Shivakumar said he would abide by whatever decision the high command takes. He noted that he has cabinet meetings and other programmes over the next two days, after which he “may or may not” decide to head to Delhi. He added that several matters, such as the establishment of 100 new party offices and discussions about MLC seats, must be discussed with central leaders before the Parliament session begins.