Railway budget for Karnataka touches record Rs 7,748 crore, don't believe in misinformation: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bengaluru: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday that the Union Budget has allocated a record Rs 7,748 crore for railway projects in Karnataka, nearly nine times higher than the allocation during the previous Congress-led government, when the budget stood at around mere Rs 800 crore.

He also appealed the people of Karnataka not to believe in misinformation spread in the state over the Union Budget.

Addressing the media at the BJP office in Bengaluru, Union Minister Vaishnaw said the total investment in railway infrastructure in the state has reached Rs 52,950 crore.

He added that the massive investment covers railway track creation, railway station redevelopment, safety systems, Bengaluru suburban rail, and several new projects across Karnataka.

"Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 61 stations in Karnataka are being completely redeveloped," he said, adding that nine railway stations have already been completed with an investment of Rs 2,110 crore.

The Union Minister said that Karnataka currently has 12 pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains in operation and announced that a Vande Bharat service from Bengaluru to Mangaluru will be launched soon.

He added that electrification work on the Hassan–Mangaluru Ghat section and the Hassan–Bengaluru section has been completed, and safety certifications are currently underway.

"Once electrification is completed, multiple tests such as light engine tests and full train tests are conducted. After safety certification is granted, we will finalise the timetable. This railway service will cover the entire coastal region of Karnataka," he said.

Union Minister Vaishnaw said that two trains will be operated on the coastal section -- one from the coast to Bengaluru and another from Bengaluru to the coast -- due to the length of the route.

He added that the railway service will connect Mangaluru, Hassan and Bengaluru, providing major coverage across the state.

He said that southern Karnataka is already connected through railway services to Coimbatore and Ernakulam in Kerala, while coastal and northern Karnataka will also be covered extensively, with further announcements expected soon.

Reiterating the Centre's commitment, Union Minister Vaishnaw said railway services will soon reach almost every part of Karnataka.

"This is my promise, and as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has always delivered on its promises, this too will be fulfilled," he added.

The Union Minister also said that two major bullet train projects will originate from Bengaluru—Bengaluru–Chennai and Bengaluru–Hyderabad.

He added that the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project was taken up first due to its technical complexity, involving operations at speeds of 350 kmph.

"Through the first project, our engineers and workforce have gained critical expertise. This has enabled us to move into the second phase, where seven bullet train projects have been approved," he said, adding that under the 'Viksit Bharat' roadmap, bullet train corridors will eventually span 7,000 km across the country.

He said that the Bengaluru–Chennai bullet train journey will take just 73 minutes, while the Hyderabad–Bengaluru train journey will be completed in two hours.

"This will create a high-speed diamond of South India," the Union Minister added.

On the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, Union Minister Vaishnaw said Corridors Two and Four have shown significant progress.

He stressed the need for technical leadership at Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited, saying that the appointment of a Railway officer as Managing Director has accelerated work across all four corridors.

He said that designs have been finalised, tenders prepared, and approvals secured for the suburban rail system, more than half of which is elevated.

"Railway stations such as Banaswadi, Hebbal, Huskur, Bellandur and Yeshwantpur are progressing, while a dedicated casting yard has been set up for Corridor Two of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project to speed up construction."

He also announced that a premium train service between Bengaluru and Mumbai will be launched soon.

Criticising the Karnataka government's response to the Union Budget, Union Minister Vaishnaw said political leaders with a short-term outlook see it merely as a "corporation budget".

"The Union Budget lays emphasis on manufacturing, reforms and inclusive growth. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty line. This is the major change visible, whereas the Congress only came up with political slogans," he added.

"The Prime Minister prioritises people over populism, reforms over short-term fixes."

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has laid out a roadmap for 2047, Union Minister Vaishnaw stressed.

"Karnataka has been a major beneficiary. One of the premier company is setting up its facility in Bengaluru and it will employ 40,000 people. Many more ventures are coming up," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all for cooperative federalism. The states are ultimate beneficiaries of the Union Budget."

"We have common objective of working for the good of the people. Our (BJP) MPs from Karnataka are coordinating with the Congress-led state government," Union Minister Vaishnaw said.



