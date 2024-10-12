Rajyotsava celebration mandatory in schools and colleges, including IT, BT cos: DKS

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar said that the government has issued an order that all schools, colleges, IT, BT institutions, factories and other private institutions of Bangalore city district should celebrate the Karnataka Rajyotsava on November 1 by hoisting the Kannada flag.





Speaking to the media on Friday, DCM Shivakumar said, “To convey the importance of Kannada language to the next generation, programs should be organized in government and private schools. Along with this, cultural programs should be held. 50 percent of people in Bangalore city are from outside the state. They should be given an opportunity to learn Kannada. Keeping this in mind, I am announcing this decision on Vijayadashami day.”

“Even if IT, BT and factories don’t do cultural events, they should celebrate Rajyotsava by hoisting the Kannada flag. Organizations celebrating Rajyotsava should send photos through WhatsApp to the phone number provided by BBMP,” he said.

“This time, the 70th Kannada Rajyotsava is being celebrated all over the state. It is the duty of everyone to learn Kannada in the land of Kannada. I am announcing this decision as the minister in charge of Bangalore City District,” he said.

“Government has issued an order that all organizations should celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava compulsorily. Therefore, no pro-Kannada organization or others can threaten or disturb any organization about the celebration. Legal action will be taken in case of any disturbance,” he warned.

A sub-committee has been formed under his leadership to investigate the Covid scam, and when asked when he will start the investigation, he said, “It has been decided on Thursday. I will inform you about this later.” When asked about the distribution of GST share from the Centre, he said, “I will talk about this issue after Vijayadashami”.

“Happy Vijaya Dashami to the people of Karnataka state. This time the Mysore Dussehra program is being celebrated with great pomp. People have flocked to the Mysore Dussehra program. Congratulations to everyone who has come to observe the Mysore Dussehra.”