Rare variety of lemons weigh 5 kg in Kodagu

Madiekri: A coffee plantation in Polibetta in Kodagu has become the unexpected home of a rare lemon variety, with each lemon weighing approximately 5 kg. Local laborers and farmers are astonished at the sight of these unusually large garden lemons.

The unique lemons have thrived in the coffee estate of Mookonda Viju Subramani, a former Zilla Panchayat member and prominent social worker. The lemon plants, have reached a height of about 6 feet and bear lemons ranging from small to an impressive 5 kg in size.

Mookonda Viju Subramani, the owner of the plantation, shared the story behind the rare lemon variety, saying, “Four years ago, I purchased citrus fruits from the Mysuru market. I planted the seeds in the backyard, and within a few days, two saplings emerged. After transplanting them to the garden using organic manure, the plants grew for three years but did not produce flowers or fruits. Consequently, I was unable to identify the plant. A few months ago, the plant blossomed with large, jasmine-like flowers, which eventually transformed into pods. Over the next few months, these pods grew into enormous lemons.”

This particular lemon variety is rarely found in Italy and other European countries. Known for its adaptability to various climates, the oval fruits contain small seeds, and their dull skin encases juicy pulp. Often used in the preparation of pickles and cold drinks, the lemons also boast several health and medicinal benefits. The unexpected growth of these rare and massive lemons has sparked excitement and curiosity among locals in Palibetta, Kodagu.