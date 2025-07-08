RCB Appeals To Karnataka High Court Against Tribunal's Stampede Responsibility Verdict

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket franchise has filed an appeal with the Karnataka High Court, contesting the Central Administrative Tribunal's ruling that held the team preliminarily responsible for the tragic June 4 stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The incident resulted in 11 fatalities and left over 50 people injured when massive crowds gathered to celebrate the team's historic first IPL championship victory after 18 years. The IPL franchise is now challenging the tribunal's adverse findings, arguing that the observations were made without providing RCB an opportunity to defend itself.

According to the petition filed through advocate Raghuram Cadambi, the tribunal violated fundamental principles of natural justice by holding RCB responsible despite the franchise not being a formal party in the proceedings. "The tribunal made findings against RCB without allowing the organization to present its case or respond to the allegations," the legal document states.

The controversy stems from RCB's social media announcement of a victory parade following their championship win. The Central Administrative Tribunal characterized this announcement as creating a "nuisance" without obtaining necessary police permissions, directly linking it to the subsequent crowd management disaster.

In its order, the tribunal criticized the franchise's actions, stating that RCB "suddenly created this type of disruption without any prior authorization." The ruling emphasized that police could not be expected to make comprehensive arrangements within the short timeframe of approximately 12 hours following the social media announcement.

The tribunal defended law enforcement's response to the situation, noting that police personnel faced extraordinary circumstances. "Police officers are human beings, not divine entities or magicians with supernatural powers like 'Aladdin's lamp' that can fulfill any wish instantly," the tribunal observed in its judgment.

The stampede occurred when crowds estimated between three to five lakh people converged on the stadium area to celebrate with the victorious team. The massive gathering quickly became unmanageable, leading to the tragic casualties that have now sparked this legal battle over responsibility and accountability.

RCB's legal challenge centers on procedural fairness, arguing that any findings of responsibility should have been made only after allowing the franchise to present its version of events and defend against the allegations. The case highlights broader questions about event management, crowd control, and the responsibilities of sports organizations in managing public celebrations.

The Karnataka High Court will now review whether the tribunal's findings were procedurally sound and whether RCB bears the preliminary responsibility assigned to it for the tragic incident that marred what should have been a moment of celebration for the franchise and its supporters.