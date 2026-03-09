Real estate agent kidnapped near Anekal; police form 7 special teams to trace accused

Bengaluru : A real estate agent was allegedly kidnapped near Karpur Gate in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru district on Saturday evening, prompting the police to launch an intensive search operation by forming seven special teams to trace the abductors and rescue the victim.

According to police sources, the victim has been identified as Gopal alias Gopi, a resident of Honnakalaspura village who was engaged in real estate and financial transactions in the region. The kidnapping reportedly took place around 7.30 pm on March 8 when Gopal was travelling in a car near Karpur Gate in Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Initial investigations suggest that a group of unidentified men deliberately rammed their vehicle into Gopal’s car. Soon after the collision, the assailants allegedly sprayed a substance and attacked him before forcibly abducting him from the spot. Gopal was reportedly accompanied by another person identified as Satish at the time of the incident.

Family members of the victim have alleged that the kidnapping could be linked to business or financial disputes. Based on a complaint lodged by Gopal’s wife, the Jigani Police Station registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.

Acting on the suspicion expressed by the family, the police have detained three individuals for questioning. The detained persons have been identified as Mohan Babu, Harish and Kiran. Officials said they are being interrogated to ascertain their possible involvement in the kidnapping.

Meanwhile, police authorities have intensified efforts to locate the abducted real estate agent. Under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohan Kumar of the Anekal subdivision, seven special teams comprising nine inspectors were constituted early Sunday morning to trace the accused and rescue Gopal.

The teams have been deployed in different locations and are examining CCTV footage, vehicle movements and mobile phone records to track down the suspects. Search operations are being carried out across several areas in and around Anekal.

Senior police officers have also visited the location to review the investigation. Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Chandrakant inspected the scene of the incident and directed officials to speed up the probe. Additional Superintendent of Police Venkatesh Prasanna is reportedly camping in the area and personally supervising the investigation.

Police officials said all possible angles, including business rivalry and financial disputes, are being examined as part of the investigation. Efforts are underway to locate the abductors and safely rescue the kidnapped agent at the earliest.

Authorities have assured the victim’s family that every possible measure is being taken to trace Gopal and bring those responsible for the kidnapping to justice.

