Reeling under Covid losses, hotels seek tax exemption

Bengaluru: In a letter to Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa, Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association president P.C. Rao has apprised him of how the industry is reeling under heavy loss and requested the government for respite.



In a list of demands, Rao sought 50 per cent exemption in property tax, power bills and excise license fee.

"50 percent exemption in the license charges levied by Karnataka Pollution Control Board, FSSAI, Shop and Establishment. Direct building owners should collect only 50 percent rent from hotels. Covid vaccination should be given to all the workers in the hotel industry," Rao said adding that all the demands should be considered to save the industry from the onslaught.

The hotel industry has suffered a lot due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now with the resurgence of the second wave, the industry expects to be severely hit economically.

"It should be noted that hotels have been religiously following all the laid down protocols of Covid-19 of the Karnataka government. Over this, we have the rule of 50 per cent seating capacity and night curfew. So we are requesting the state government to consider our demands for the year 2021-2022," Rao mentioned in the letter.

On April 12, Representatives from Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) and Karnataka Pradesh Hotels & Restaurants Association (KPHRA) had met the Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K to discuss the relaxations for the hotel industry in the night curfew imposed by the State government.

Amongst a list of demands the minister refused to relax the curfew timings for the hotels.