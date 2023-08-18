Release of water to Tamil Nadu sparks outrage in Mandya by farmers as boating at Ranganathittu bird sanctuary Temporarily Halted

Mandya: Controversy and frustration are brewing in Mandya as the state government's decision to release more than 10,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu from the KRS Dam raises concerns over water availability in the old Mysore area. This move has triggered strong opposition from farmers and the public alike. Concurrently, the flow of Cauveri river water has left tourists disappointed.

The KRS reservoir located in Srirangapatna taluk has historically been the lifeline of the old Mysore region, making the water release to Tamil Nadu a contentious issue. The situation has been compounded by the recent discharge of over 10,000 cusecs of water into the Cauveri river for the past three days. Consequently, boating operations at the renowned Ranganathittu bird sanctuary, situated in Srirangapatna Taluk of Mandya district, have been temporarily suspended.

The decision to release over 10,000 liters of water into the Kaveri river has created challenges for boating activities at Ranganathittu. As this sanctuary employs human-powered boats for tourists, the high water flow exceeding 10,000 cusecs makes maneuvering the boats extremely difficult and potentially hazardous. Thus, the suspension of boating operations was deemed necessary to ensure the safety of visitors.

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary draws a substantial number of tourists daily, both from within the state and beyond, who flock to observe diverse bird species and aquatic life through boating. The temporary halt in boating over the last three days has dampened the spirits of visitors who typically relish capturing the vibrant bird movements on their cameras.

The incident has not only triggered the ire of local farmers over water allocation but has also ignited the frustration of tourists who anticipated enjoying the serene boating experience at the sanctuary. As debates over water sharing continue, the inconvenience faced by both local communities and tourists underscores the complex balance between water resources, agriculture, and tourism.