Resolve litigations in farmland disputes quickly, Minister tells Advocate General

Bengaluru: State Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology, NS Boseraju, has urged the state legal head, Advocate General, to monitor the litigation that the farmers face and quickly resolve the disputes to free the farmers to carry on with their farming operations.

In a meeting at the Vikas Soudha on Friday, the minister discussed with the Advocate General many cases pending in various courts for several years.

Advice was sought from the Advocate General to settle these cases without causing injustice to the farmers and burdening the government.

Land acquisition cases are mostly pending in the minor irrigation department. In some cases, due to not submitting the correct documents, it was found that the authorities were negligent in not submitting the documents on time. Due to this indifferent attitude, the government exchequer is getting burdened.

The Minister instructed the Secretaries of the Minor Irrigation Department to issue a circular from the government to hold accountable the officials who show indifference to court cases in the coming days. Henceforth, priority should be given to completing the land acquisition process at the earliest while starting new projects.

The minister instructed that one-time settlement should be given priority and the farmers should be paid soon so that the cases do not go to court.