Restrictions for Dattajayanti celebration amid Hindu-Muslim controversy

Chikkamagaluru: The 25th anniversary of Dattajayanti celebrations, led by organizations like the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, has sparked renewed discussions around the religious significance of the Sri Gurudattatreya Bababudanswami Dargah Inam Dattapeetha on the Chandradrona mountain. The Hindu community is asserting the site as a fully Hindu pilgrimage centre, while the dispute over its religious identity between Hindus and Muslims continues.

In light of the celebrations and the heightened tensions surrounding the site, the district administration has implemented preventive measures. The Chandradrona Mountain, which is home to multiple tourist spots including Mullayanagiri, Sitalayanagiri, Manikyadhara, Gaalikere, and the Dattapeetha, will be off-limits to visitors from 6 am on December 11 to 10 am on December 15, as per an order issued by the district authorities. This restriction aims to ensure security during the high-profile event.

On December 6, a Dattamala (sacred necklace wearing ) will be held across state, on December 12, women will participate in the Anusuya Jayanti celebrations, followed by a special Dattapaduke Darshana.,On December 13, a grand procession (Shobhayatra) will take place in Chikkamagaluru city,On December 14, rituals such as Dattapaduke Darshana and Homam Pooja will be performed.

Thousands of members from Hindu organizations across the state are expected to participate in these events. Given the scale of the celebration and the ongoing tensions, the district administration has enforced restrictions to maintain law and order.

The ongoing controversy between Hindus and Muslims over the religious status of the site, which has persisted for the past 25 years, remains a point of contention. Hindus argue that the Dattapeetha is a sacred Hindu site dedicated to Lord Dattatreya, while Muslims maintain that it is a sacred space for followers of Baba Budan and his disciples. The situation has fuelled ongoing disputes over its identity and access.

Another issue that has arisen is the Aoudhumbara tree located near the Dargah, which is an integral part of the Dattatreya tradition. According to Hindu beliefs, devotees visiting the site must also offer prayers to the tree. However, Hindu organizations claim that the tree is being restricted from public access due to the presence of Muslim graves nearby. The district administration allegedly has placed a fence around the tree, preventing devotees from offering prayers.