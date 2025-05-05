Road accident deaths rise in Haveri in 2024

Haveri: Road accident fatalities in Haveri district have seen an unprecedented rise in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to District Superintendent of Police (SP) Anshukumar. Speaking to the media at his office, he revealed that while 280 people died in road accidents in 2023, the death toll has increased to 300 in 2024.

The SP highlighted that accidents on National Highway 48 have declined, both in terms of the number of incidents and the number of fatalities. However, he expressed concern over the increase in accidents and deaths on State and District highways, as well as rural roads. “Negligent and careless driving remains the primary cause of accidents. We have installed warning boards at accident-prone zones and are making continuous efforts to reduce fatalities,” said SP Anshukumar. The police department is collaborating with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and other departments to raise awareness among motorists. Emphasising safety measures, he urged two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and car passengers to fasten seat belts at all times. He also advised motorists to check the condition of their vehicles before starting a journey and to avoid night travel when possible.

SP Anshukumar reiterated that reducing accident numbers requires both enforcement and individual responsibility. The district police are implementing targeted interventions in high-risk areas, he added. Adding a citizen’s perspective, Santosh Aladakatti, a local vehicle user, emphasised that road safety begins with the driver.

“If vehicle users are more alert, accidents can definitely come down. Departments like the police and transport are doing their part to spread awareness, but ultimately it’s up to us. We must remember that our families—parents, spouses, and children—are waiting for us at home. Talking on the phone while driving, driving under the influence, or ignoring traffic rules puts everyone at risk,” said Aladakatti.