Rotary Club Donates Surgical, Physiotherapy Equipment to Mangaluru Government Hospital

Mangaluru: The Rotary Club of Mangalore has donated laparoscopic surgical instruments and physiotherapy equipment to Government Wenlock Hospital in an initiative aimed at strengthening healthcare services for patients from economically weaker sections.

The equipment was handed over during a project handover ceremony held at the hospital on Thursday as part of a district grant project for the Rotary year 2025–26.

The club donated a set of laparoscopic instruments worth about ₹3.5 lakh to the Department of General Surgery. Hospital officials said the equipment would help expand minimally invasive surgical procedures and improve treatment for patients requiring surgeries for gallstones, appendicitis and gastrointestinal conditions.

Government Wenlock Hospital, one of the largest public healthcare institutions in coastal Karnataka, treats a large number of patients from low-income backgrounds. The Department of General Surgery alone handles around 100 outpatients each day and admits between 20 and 30 patients daily.

Doctors said the newly donated laparoscopic instruments are expected to facilitate nearly 600 surgeries annually, enabling patients to benefit from shorter recovery times and less invasive procedures.

During the programme, physiotherapy equipment sponsored through the corporate social responsibility initiative of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) was also handed over to the hospital to strengthen rehabilitation services.

Rotary International District Governor P. K. Ramakrishna and Assistant Governor Rajani R. Bhat attended the event. Representatives from MRPL, including Krishna Hegde, Prashant Baliga and Keshav, were also present.

The hospital administration was represented by District Surgeon and Superintendent Dr. Shivaprakash D. S., Resident Medical Officer Dr. Sudhakar T., Head of the Department of Urology Dr. Sadananda Poojary and Associate Dean and Head of the Department of Surgery Dr. Mohammed Ashfaq.