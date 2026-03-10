RPF rescues 51 children, returns lost belongings worth ₹44.8 lakh in February

Hubballi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of South Western Railway rescued 51 children and returned passengers’ lost belongings worth ₹44.8 lakh during February 2026 as part of various safety and passenger assistance initiatives.

According to a statement issued by South Western Railway, the RPF rescued 51 children, including 12 girls, under Operation Nanhe Farishteh. The children, who had been separated from their families for various reasons, were provided care and later handed over to their families, police, or NGOs.

Under Operation Dignity, RPF personnel rescued an elderly woman in need of care and protection and handed her over to her family or an NGO after verification.

As part of the women safety initiative Meri Saheli, RPF personnel ensured safe travel for women passengers travelling alone. Details of their seats and berths were shared with RPF teams at stations for monitoring and assistance. Currently, 32 trains across the zone are covered under the initiative.

To curb ticket black marketing, RPF conducted raids under Operation Uplabdh across Karnataka and Goa. During the drives, 23 touts were arrested in 23 cases under Section 143 of the Railways Act, and 113 railway tickets valued at about ₹1.75 lakh were seized.

Under its vigilance drives, the RPF also seized contraband items. During Operation Satark, 142 liquor bottles (100 litres) worth ₹63,346 were recovered in seven cases and handed over to the Excise Department.

Similarly, under Operation Narco, 57 kg of ganja valued at ₹2.71 lakh was seized in seven cases and three persons were arrested and handed over to the Government Railway Police and excise authorities for further action.

The RPF also responded to passengers’ complaints regarding lost items. In 58 instances, personnel recovered misplaced or left-behind belongings such as laptops, mobile phones and ornaments worth ₹44.8 lakh and returned them to the rightful owners.

Additionally, RPF personnel escorted an average of 32 to 35 express and special trains daily, with around 90 to 95 personnel deployed for train escorting and mobile patrolling across the South Western Railway zone.

Under the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966, RPF registered three cases, arrested seven offenders and recovered stolen railway property worth ₹38,458.

South Western Railway Additional General Manager P. Ananth appreciated the efforts of the RPF personnel and reiterated the force’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of passengers and railway property.