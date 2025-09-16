Live
Rs 1,100 cr allocated for repair, construction of roads
Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has announced that Bengaluru is set for a major push in road development with an allocation of Rs 1,100 crore for repair and construction works.
In a post on ‘X’, he assured that the state government is committed to building smooth, pothole-free roads across the city. “Bengaluru is set for a major push in road development with Rs 1,100 crore allocated for repair and construction. We are committed to ensuring every constituency benefits from these funds and to building smooth, pothole-free roads across the city,” Shivakumar said. According to him, Rs 50 crore has been approved for each of 14 assembly constituencies, while the remaining constituencies will receive Rs 25 crore each. The money will go towards road repairs and construction of new roads, he added.