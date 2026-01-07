Rs 2-Crore ‘Suvarna Gita’ to Be Dedicated at Udupi Today

Udupi: IA massive edition of the ‘Suvarna Gita’, prepared during the fourth Paryaya of Sri Sugunendratheertha Sripada of Puttige Mutt, will be dedicated on January 8 at Udupi.

The unveiling ceremony will take place at 5 pm, with Sri Vidyashreeshatheertha Sripada of Sri Vyasaraja Mutt releasing the sacred volume. The project forms part of the Vishwa Gita Paryaya, an initiative aimed at spreading the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita at a global level.

The Suvarna Gita has been sponsored by Lakshminarayanan, a devotee of Lord Krishna from Delhi and a former senior official of the Union Home Ministry. Built at a cost of nearly ₹2 crore, the book is being offered to Sri Sugunendratheertha Sripada as a memorial to the Koti Gita Lekhana Yajna, which involved large-scale participation in the writing and propagation of the Gita.

The ceremonial programme includes a golden chariot procession along the historic Ratha Beedi, symbolising reverence for the scripture. This will be followed by a formal event at the Rajangana, held in the divine presence of the senior and junior pontiffs of Puttige Mutt.

Prominent spiritual leaders and scholars, including Gahaninath Jnaneshwar Maharaj Aushekar, Girish Tukri, and former ISRO Director Dr S.V. Sharma, will attend the function.

According to the Sri Math, the Suvarna Gita will subsequently be housed at the Gita Mandir, where it will be accessible for public viewing.