Runaway Bengaluru Siblings Travel 300 km Using Free Bus Scheme, Safely Rescued

Two minor siblings from Bengaluru—a 13-year-old girl and her nine-year-old brother—were safely traced and reunited with their family after they ran away from home and travelled nearly 300 kilometres across Karnataka, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the children left home after being reprimanded by their parents for skipping classes. When they did not return, their parents searched the neighbourhood and later lodged a missing persons complaint at the local police station.

Following the complaint, police launched a large-scale search operation, issuing alerts across districts and widely sharing the children’s details on social media. CCTV footage from the area showed the siblings leaving their house with a bag and heading towards Bengaluru’s busy Majestic bus station.

At the bus stand, the children boarded a state-run bus to Shivamogga. The 13-year-old girl travelled using her Aadhaar card under Karnataka’s Shakti free travel scheme for women, while her younger brother travelled without a ticket. The siblings completed the nearly 300-km journey without adult supervision.

As social media alerts circulated, residents in Bhadravati recognised the children and informed the local police. In a coordinated effort between the Bengaluru and Shivamogga police, the siblings were traced safely and brought back home.

After their return, the children were counselled by authorities before being reunited with their parents, police added.