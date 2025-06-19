Sa-Dhan Launches Toll-Free Number to Strengthen Grievance Redressal in Microfinance Sector

Bengaluru: Amidst growing concern around borrower stress, delinquencies, and the evolving regulatory landscape, Sa-Dhan—the RBI-recognised Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) for the microfinance sector—hosted a national conclave today in Bengaluru titled “Emerging Role of Microfinance in the Changing Financial Landscape.” The day-long event brought together senior leaders, institutional heads, and compliance experts to reflect on the state of microfinance, introduce practical tools for client protection, and engage with emerging challenges including recent policy developments in Karnataka.

At the centre of the discussions was the launch of a toll-free grievance redressal number and the release of a Client Grievance Redressal Mechanism (CGRM) manual, developed with M2i Consulting. These steps mark a sector-wide push to improve transparency, client trust and institutional accountability.

Delivering the keynote at the inaugural session, Jiji Mammen, Executive Director and CEO of Sa-Dhan, reinforced this view. “Responsible lending and client protection are at the heart of financial inclusion,” he said. “A robust grievance redressal mechanism is central to this effort — not just in form, but in spirit. It must be implemented meaningfully to ensure that clients feel heard and supported at every step.”

The event brought together senior leaders and compliance heads from across the sector. The first panel reflected on microfinance’s role in reaching underserved communities and its resilience through recent disruptions. While the sector comprises only 3% of India’s total retail finance market, its impact is significant. Panellists spoke of the need for tailored, tech-enabled solutions that retain the human touch.

The CGRM manual, launched by Deepak Alok of M2i, is designed to help especially smaller MFIs build effective internal systems. It includes process flows, escalation protocols and tools to support ongoing training and monitoring.

A second panel explored how grievance redressal is becoming central to institutional strategy. Participants from Ujjivan SFB, IDF Financial Services, Spandana Sphoorty and Svamaan Financial Services shared evolving practices—from board-level oversight to mystery audits and gender-sensitive support structures.

The new toll-free helpline is managed in-house and currently operates in Hindi and English, with plans to expand to ten regional languages. It serves as a second-level grievance platform—bridging the gap between the MFI and the RBI.

Closing the event, Somesh Dayal, Deputy Director at Sa-Dhan, shared plans to roll out the manual across regions over the next six months, through webinars and in-person training sessions for grievance and compliance officers.

As borrower protection gains ground in both policy and practice, the conclave underscored the sector’s shared commitment: not just to meet regulations, but to strengthen trust and accountability where it matters most—at the client level.