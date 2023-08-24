Safe Landing of Vikram Lander on Moon, Historic Achievement: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the safe landing of Vikram lander on the moon is a historic achievement.

After visiting ISRO on Thursday morning and felicitating Chairman S Somnath and ISRO scientists, Speaking to the media, CM Siddaramaiah said, With ISRO's achievements, the whole world is looking towards India. Apart from Russia, America and China, India is the fourth country in the world to have set foot on the southern side of the moon. We all should appreciate and congratulate ISRO's achievement, he said.

He said that the government will honor the ISRO scientists by organizing a special program at the banquet hall of Vidhana Soudha. He said that 500 scientists from Karnataka, including ISRO Chairman Somnath, will be honored. Vikram who has traveled 3 lakh 84 km is no small achievement. There will be cooperation and support from the government. He said this is the pride of the country.

Scientists have worked day and night for this. A total of one thousand scientists of the country are involved in this. 500 people have participated from Bangalore itself. He said that the date of the honor program will be fixed after September 2.