Sakra honours barefoot activist Ajay Oli, expands CSR initiatives to aid underprivileged

Bengaluru: On the eve of Children’s Day, Ajay Oli, the founder of the “Ghanshyam Oli Child Welfare Society,” was honoured by the leadership team of Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru for his outstanding contributions to the society’s social awareness, education, and child welfare. Oli’s philanthropic efforts towards society have made a lasting impact, earning him acclaim as an exceptional social activist in Bengaluru.

The underprivileged population in India is afflicted by child labor and begging. The 32-year-old counselor and barefoot activist Ajay Oli has spent the last ten years working to eradicate it throughout India. His self-funded projects like “Unmukti, Education on Wheels,” and “Meri Saheli”, are dedicated to the upliftment of marginalised communities. His persistent dedication has earned him the prestigious “National Youth Award”, conferred by the Government of India, for his exceptional efforts in promoting child welfare, awareness, and education in society. Additionally, he holds records in the “India Book of Records” and the “Limca Book of Records” for his wide and significant humanitarian activities.

His initiatives have helped over 17,000 children by bestowing them with education and shelter. His tireless efforts have also led him to conduct 35 barefoot awareness walks. To date, they covered 1 lakh kilometers and reached 4.5 lakh people. His campaign, “Education on Wheels,” currently takes place across 16 states, engaging “75,000 youth” through 7,000 kilometers of travel and 600 kilometers of barefoot walks. Oli is a dedicated counselor who also provides mental health and motivational counseling to those in need.

Also, Sakra announced its commitment to partnering with 10 schools by 2025, focusing on the welfare of underprivileged children as a part of CSR initiative. This aims to enhance child nutrition, safety, and overall well-being. Currently, the program has been implemented in 3 schools, with plans to expand to 7 more in the near future, ensuring a comprehensive impact on children’s health and safety.

The Managing Director of Sakra World Hospital Bengaluru, Yuichi Nagano said, “We are proud to celebrate Mr. Ajay Oli for his tireless efforts to improve the lives of impoverished children and encourage the next generation to make significant contributions to society.”

Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, Deputy Managing Director, Naoya Matsumi said, “Sakra completed two years of Sankalp initiative which was a collaboration with government schools for the growth and better well-being of underprivileged children.”

Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, Group Chief Operating Officer, Lovekesh Phasu said, “Ensuring that children are given every chance to develop into happy adults capable of contributing positively to society is our duty. Therefore the CSR programs are a meagre gesture of support for their hygiene, health awareness, and education.”

The Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, General Manager - Human Capital Management, Nita Viegas shared, “The Sankalp initiative is not to just support education, but also support health, safety and hygiene which has become the need of the hour.”