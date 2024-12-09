Sandur stands tall as Cong stronghold: CM Sidda

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed gratitude to the voters of Sandur for their decisive support in the recent by-election, calling it a reaffirmation of their trust in Congress.

Speaking at a public event in Sandur, Siddaramaiah took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of spreading false claims during the campaign and lacking the courage to accept a challenge to prove them.

“During the campaign, Modi and BJP leaders spread lies. I challenged him to substantiate his allegations, promising to retire from politics if proven wrong. He didn’t respond because he couldn’t,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the transformation of Sandur under Congress leadership, particularly under local MLA Tukaram’s efforts. “Sandur has witnessed significant development, unlike before. Tukaram’s leadership has brought real change to this constituency,” Siddaramaiah noted.

He emphasised the Congress government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises and implementing programs aimed at boosting the economic strength of the people. “We make promises and deliver on them. This is in stark contrast to Modi, who has failed to honor the promises he made to the nation,” he said.

Siddaramaiah criticised BJP leader Janardhan Reddy for turning Bellary into a “Republic of fear,” using money and coercion to manipulate voters. However, he praised the people of Sandur for rejecting such tactics and voting for development by electing Congress candidate Annapoornamma.

“The people of Sandur have shown they value truth and progress over fear and falsehood. This victory has upheld the dignity of Sandur and sent a clear message about the kind of politics the people want,” he remarked.

A Strong Message to BJP The CM said the Congress victory sends a strong message to BJP, whose efforts to tarnish his image through false cases and propaganda had failed. “This win proves that the people stand with us. As long as I have their blessings, no conspiracy can shake me,” Siddaramaiah stated.

Taking a jab at BJP’s history in Karnataka, he said, “BJP has never come to power on its own in Karnataka. They have always relied on Operation Kamala, buying MLAs and manipulating the system. Where did this money come from? They need to answer that.”

On corruption allegations, including the Waqf issue, Siddaramaiah accused Modi of making baseless claims. Referring to Modi’s speech in Maharashtra, where he alleged corruption worth Rs 700 crore, Siddaramaiah said, “I challenged Modi to prove this or face my retirement from politics. As expected, he did not respond.”

He also criticized Modi for failing to deliver on his 2014 election promises, including creating 2 crore jobs and bringing back black money. “None of these promises were fulfilled. Modi has deceived the people, and this needs to be questioned,” he added.

To address the housing needs of the people in Sandur, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan announced the allocation of 2,000 additional houses, following the successful completion of 2,172 homes. “Sandur, identified as a backward taluk in Nanjundappa’s report, will greatly benefit from this initiative. Congress remains committed to improving the lives of Sandur residents,” Khan said.