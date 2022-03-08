Saving culture of our women is more stable than banks: Bommai

Bengaluru: Saving culture of our women, who put small amounts they save in day-to-day life in the mustard and cumin seed boxes (sasive jeerige dabba) in the kitchen, is far more stable than the banks of the western countries, where the economic culture is oriented more towards spending, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has observed.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function organised as part of the International Women's Day and presentation of the Kittur Rani Chennamma award, organised by the Department of Women and Child Development.

"In India the saving culture starts from the kitchen. Women save small amounts in cumin and mustard seed boxes in the kitchen. I am of the opinion that this saving culture of our women is far more stable than major banks," Bommai said.

Calling upon women to initiate economic revolution in the State, Bommai assured that women would be provided equal opportunities in home industries to startups. On the occasion, he pointed to allocation of Rs 43,118 crore in the Budget 2022 for women and child welfare. The Self-Help Groups would be provided Rs 1.5 lakh each to enable economic independence and encourage entrepreneurship among women. A sum of Rs 500 crore has been provided for this purpose in the current year. State government has taken several initiatives like single window system to provide loans through public sector banks, helping them in branding products produced by women entrepreneurs, assistance in value addition of the products, marketing facilities and the State government has even signed an MoU with Amazon to access international market for their products, Bommai said.

Health of mother and child is most important for a healthy and stable society. Special health programmes have been initiated in 110 taluks where the nutrition level is below the state average. Improving the nutrition level of women and children has been given special emphasis in the budget. Women can initiate an economic revolution, Bommai said.

Mother has a special place in Indian culture. Mother is more than a God for us. Woman is an incarnation of Power. A nation could progress only when women are economically self-reliant. India has a saving-oriented economy. Women have the culture of curbing the expenditure and saving for a rainy day. Women are hard working and honest. Realising these aspects of our women the State government has prepared the budget to empower them economically, Bommai said.

"I am committed to bring a big change in the State. I have resolved to protect and care for every woman of the State, Bommai assured. Stressing the importance of sensitivity and conscience, the Chief Minister said, "conscience is very important. The world has seen liberalisation, globalisation and privatisation. Women should stand up for building a society based on relationships and culture with conscience."

Remuneration of Anganwadi workers, Asha workers, Mid-day meal cooks and Paurakarmikas has been increased in the budget. I will work to further boost their economic strength in the coming days. "Women should resolve to lead the State and my government is with you in this endeavor," Bommai said.