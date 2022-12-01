Schools In Bengaluru Found Condoms, Contraceptive Pills, Cigarettes In Students' Bag

According to sources, the administration of a few schools in Bengaluru discovered condoms, birth control pills, and even smokes in the backpacks of the students. After receiving complaints concerning the use of mobile phones, the administration conducted surprise inspections on the school bags and discovered them. The discovery was however very shocking.



As per the report, pupils in classes 8, 9, and 10's school bags also contained extra cash and cellphones. Following the incident, the Associated Management of Schools in Karnataka requested that schools in the city regularly check the students' backpacks.



Furthermore, the schools even had parent-teacher meetings to discuss the problem. The principal clarified that even the parents were astonished to learn about these instances, in addition to them. Even they claimed to have noticed a change in their children's behaviour.

The pupils were not suspended, nevertheless, by the schools. Instead, they made the decision to refer children to counselling sessions to observe a change in behaviour.