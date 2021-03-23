Semi-lockdown or lockdown not considered for now: Health Minister K Sudhakar

Bengaluru : "Strict restrictions are being imposed to contain second wave of Covid-19. But the situation still doesn't warrant semi-lockdown or full-fledged lockdown," said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Speaking to the media Sudhakar said that government is strictly screening the incoming travellers from high case load states of Maharashtra and Kerala. "If there is no negative RT-PCR test, they are subjected to test at the border.

Increasing penalty for not wearing mask is also being discussed. More people should come forward to get vaccine," he added.

Sudhakar stated that Home Ministry's support is required for strict screening at borders and the chief minister B S Yediyurappa had already conducted meeting in this regard.

"Semi-lockdown or lockdown is not considered for now. We need to learn from past mistakes," said the Minister.

He advised that in weddings and other functions, people should wear mask, follow social distance and ensure the restriction on number of people is not violated. "If the cases increase a decision will be taken regarding educational institutions after discussing with CM," said Minister.

Sudhakar announced that three Covid Care Centres will be operational in Bengaluru this week. "We can contain second wave if people co-operate," he remarked.