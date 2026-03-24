Seminar highlights state’s bold steps in water conservation

Bengaluru: Thegovernment is fully dedicated to achieving long-term water sustainability by combining lake rejuvenation efforts with aggressive measures to enhance groundwater levels, according to Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju.

He delivered this message while inaugurating a two-day technical seminar organised jointly by The Institution of Engineers (India) Karnataka State Centre, Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, and Don Bosco Institute of Technology.

Held in Bengaluru on March 23 to mark World Water Day, the event carried the theme “Where Water Flows – Equality Grows.” The minister outlined several flagship initiatives demonstrating the state’s innovative approach to water management.

Under the KC Valley project, 143 lakes have already been revived, while the HN Valley project has successfully rejuvenated 65 lakes, with an overall target set to restore more than 700 lakes in the arid regions.

Building on this momentum, the Vrushabhavathi Valley project, undertaken at a cost of Rs. 1,081 crore, is progressing in drought-prone districts to further increase groundwater through targeted interventions. Boseraju also highlighted the impact of 472 lift irrigation schemes currently operational throughout Karnataka, which are filling 1,318 lakes and supporting agricultural needs. Additionally, the construction of over 8,000 check dams, bridge-cum-barrages, and vented dams is helping establish robust, sustainable water storage systems statewide. These combined efforts have led to noticeable improvements in groundwater levels across the region. The minister emphasised the adoption of advanced technologies, including data analytics, real-time monitoring, and cutting-edge satellite tools, which enable more precise and effective groundwater management decisions. He further mentioned a proposed 100 MW floating solar project at S Agrahara in Kolar, which will generate renewable energy while integrating with water bodies.

Boseraju acknowledged the crucial role engineers play in the state’s and nation’s development, crediting their technical expertise for enabling efficient and responsible water use.

The seminar saw the presence of notable figures such as water resources advisor to the Deputy Chief Minister K Jayaprakash, IEI KSC President Dr. H K Ramaraju, IWWA and IWEK President Engineer B Srinivasa Reddy, IISc Professor Dr. Lakshminarayana Rao, DSI Secretary Gailswamy, DBIT Vice President and Executive Director Manjunath, DBIT Principal Dr. B S Nagabhushan, and IEI Council Member Engineer M Nagaraj, among other dignitaries.