Senco Gold & Diamonds brings “Senco Di Wedding – Before The Vows” to Delhi

Bengaluru: Senco Gold & Diamonds, India’s leading jewellery house with a legacy of craftsmanship and trust, brought its signature experiential wedding initiative “Senco Di Wedding – Before The Vows” to Delhi. Following its heartwarming debut in Kolkata, the brand recreated the same magic in the city, celebrating love, connection, and the cherished moments that lead up to a wedding.

This edition of the event invited five Delhi couples who are soon to be married to enjoy an intimate pre-wedding shoot experience curated exclusively for them. Set against a beautiful backdrop in the city, the day was designed to honour the emotions, anticipation, and joy that define a couple’s journey before they begin their forever together.

The experience focused on capturing the authenticity of relationships, highlighting soft moments, candid interactions, and the unique chemistry shared by each couple. Each frame was elevated by Senco’s Vivah Collection, a tribute to the grace and grandeur of traditional bridal jewellery crafted for today’s modern brides.

Outfit partners for the experience included LIBAS and Tasva, who collaborated with Senco Gold & Diamonds to curate elegant ensembles that complemented the essence of the pre-wedding celebration.

Speaking about the Delhi edition, Joita Sen, Director, Head of Marketing and Designs said, “At Senco Gold and Diamonds, we have always believed that weddings begin much before the ceremony. They are built on shared dreams, unforgettable moments, and the beautiful excitement of what lies ahead. With ‘Senco Di Wedding – Before The Vows’ in Delhi, our intention was to create a warm, meaningful experience for couples who are stepping into one of the most important chapters of their lives. Delhi’s energy, its stories, and its people made this celebration especially memorable. Through our Vivah Collection, we hope to become a part of their love stories, adding a touch of elegance to their journey. It is always a privilege for us to create memories that couples can hold close for years to come.”

The day included personalised styling, guided photoshoot moments, couple interactions and a relaxed atmosphere that allowed each pair to be themselves in front of the camera. The initiative beautifully showcased how Senco’s bridal jewellery effortlessly blends tradition with modern sentiment, making every photograph feel timeless.