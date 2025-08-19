Shakti Scheme enters Golden Book of World Records with 500+ cr women passengers

Bengaluru: The Government of Karnataka’s flagship initiative, the Shakti Scheme, has achieved a remarkable milestone by entering the Golden Book of World Records for facilitating the highest number of women passengers’ journeys.

Between June 11, 2023, and July 20, 2025, a total of 5,049,476,416 (over 500 crore) ticketed journeys were recorded under the scheme, marking an unprecedented global achievement in public transport and women’s empowerment.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar had envisioned the Shakti Scheme as a transformative step to empower women socially, educationally, economically, and industrially. Their vision has now earned international recognition.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, dedicating this achievement to the management boards of KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC, lauded the tireless efforts of the Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, Secretaries, Managing Directors, officers, staff, and union leaders whose commitment made the scheme a success. He also expressed gratitude to the media for their consistent encouragement and constructive support.

“When I took charge as Transport Minister for the second time, it was a critical phase—no new buses had been added for nearly five years, no fresh recruitments had taken place, and the corporations were burdened with debt.

Despite these challenges, implementing the Shakti Scheme and leading it successfully as a team has given me immense satisfaction,” Reddy said.

Since its launch, the Shakti Scheme has brought sweeping reforms: the induction of 5,800 new buses, recruitment of 10,000 staff, clearance of debts worth ₹2,000 crore, and a significant rise in ridership across state transport corporations.

Beyond numbers, the scheme has had a transformative socio-economic impact. A study titled “Beyond Free Rides” conducted by the Sustainable Mobility Network found that women’s employment rose by 23% in Bengaluru and 21% in Hubballi-Dharwad as a direct result of free bus travel, contributing to a rise in Karnataka’s per capita income.

The Shakti Scheme’s success has inspired several states across India to adopt similar policies under different names, underscoring its role as a national model for women’s mobility and empowerment.

“This recognition in the Golden Book of World Records is not just a moment of pride for Karnataka but also a testament to what visionary policy, teamwork, and dedication can achieve,” Reddy added.