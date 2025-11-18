Shimoga Queens crowned champions of QPL Season 2

Bengaluru: The second edition of the KNS Queens Premier League (QPL) concluded in grand fashion at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, with Shimoga Queens lifting the Season 2 championship trophy after a powerful all-round performance across 12 sporting categories. Winning 8 events through the league, the team showcased unwavering consistency, competitive spirit and impressive teamwork throughout the week-long multi-sport spectacle.

The star-studded closing ceremony was graced by Sandalwood superstar Ramya, the official face of QPL Season 2. Her presence electrified the stadium, with fans and players cheering as she took the stage to hand over the trophy. Former MLA Sowmya Reddy joined Ramya in presenting the honours, while Karnataka Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy also attended the finale, showing strong government support for the women-centric sports league.

Speaking at the ceremony, Actress Ramya said, “It’s truly wonderful to be part of the Queens Premier League. My heartfelt congratulations to every woman who participated. Your enthusiasm, discipline and love for sport is inspiring. I’m eagerly looking forward to QPL Season 3.”

Shimoga Queens: A dominant force

Led by star captain Bhavana Rao, the championship-winning Shimoga Queens fielded a strong roster that delivered across categories such as Tug of War, Badminton, Pickleball and Lagori. Key performers included Dr Akshata Kulkarni, Priyanka Kamath, Spoorthy Gowda, Shruthi Venkatesh, Geetha P, Surekha Kulkarni, Vindhya Rangaswamy, Raniya Shruthi, Manya Gowda, Manasa Guruswami, Gamana G. Gowda, Ragashree B.G., Shruthi C., Vaishnavi B. and Rakshika Shetty. Their unified effort and consistency made them the undisputed leaders of the season.

HassanQueens fall just short

Finishing as runners-up, the Hassan Queens—owned by Herbcience Director Roopa D.N. and captained by actress Shanvi Srivastava—delivered a standout season of their own. They missed the first-place finish by only three points. The team excelled notably in chess, go-karting and basketball, showcasing strong tactical depth and steady composure.

Bellary Queens claim third place

Spearheaded by actress Dhanya Ramkumar, the Bellary Queens secured third place after maintaining solid form across multiple events. Their balanced performance kept them firmly in the top three throughout the tournament.

Final day thrills: Cricket, Tug of War steal the show

The cricket finale was one of the most dramatic moments of the season, with the Mangaluru Queens securing a last-ball victory over Belagavi Queens, who required just four runs off the final delivery. The nail-biting finish drew loud cheers from the packed stadium. In the Tug of War finale, the Shimoga Queens once again showcased their strength and teamwork, defeating their opponents convincingly.

Flawless execution by organisers

The successful execution of QPL Season 2 was led by founders Mahesh Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Santhosh Billava, Prem Mallur and Chetan Pareek. Their collective effort ensured seamless coordination across venues, sports categories and participant logistics.

The Queens Premier League, with its unique blend of glamour, athletic excellence and community engagement, has rapidly grown into one of Karnataka’s most anticipated sporting events. As Shimoga Queens lifted the trophy amidst roaring applause, QPL Season 2 reaffirmed its mission—celebrating women athletes and strengthening Karnataka’s sporting culture.