Shivamogga hosts wellness retreat for police officers

Shivamogga: Amidthe relentless demands of policing, the Shivamogga District Police Department kicked off a specialised three-day yoga program on Monday, designed to foster better health and resilience among its ranks. Held at the DAR Police Ground from January 5 through 7, the initiative spotlights the growing recognition of mindfulness practices in high-pressure professions.

The opening event began with an inspiring environmental touch as dignitaries planted a sapling on stage. This symbolic act was followed by motivational addresses and enthusiastic responses from the attendees, who stood in poised formations.

Renowned yoga expert Dr. Bhageerathi B L led the session, directing police personnel through foundational poses and breathing techniques. Participants arranged themselves on mats, adopting serene stances such as the lotus position with palms joined in prayer. The practice was held outdoors, where lines of officers executed unified salutation.

In a bid to make the retreat accessible district-wide, organisers have implemented live broadcasts via the Shivamogga District Police’s YouTube channel. This allows remote staff to tune in and participate from afar. Furthermore, large-screen projections are available at various sub-division outposts, ensuring no one misses out on the guided routines. This digital outreach highlights the department’s dedication to supporting its team’s well-being in challenging times.

Over the coming days, the retreat is set to offer targeted yoga methods suited for law enforcement, potentially inspiring broader adoption across Karnataka’s forces.