Shravanabelagola rekindles spiritual legacy

Shravanabelagola (Hassan district): Shravanabelagola, one of India’s foremost Jain pilgrimage centres, witnessed a major gathering on Sunday as Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan led the centenary commemoration of Acharya Shri 108 Shantisagar Maharajji’s historic visit to the site. The Vice-President also unveiled a statue of the revered Digambara saint, acknowledged widely for revitalising Jain monastic tradition in the 20th century.

In his address, the Vice-President said Acharya Shantisagar Maharajji’s life continues to offer meaningful guidance in contemporary times marked by material excess and social unrest. He emphasised that the saint’s message — that true freedom lies in self-restraint and inner peace rather than possession — retains universal relevance.

Reflecting on the enduring significance of Shravanabelagola, the Vice-President recalled its 2,000-year-old Jain heritage, including the monumental Bahubali Gomateshwara statue, a symbol of devotion and artistic excellence. He also invoked the legacy of Emperor Chandragupta Maurya, who renounced political power and embraced monasticism here under Acharya Bhadrabahu.

The Vice-President welcomed the Government of India’s recognition of Prakrit as a Classical Language and the digitisation of Jain manuscripts under the Gyan Bharatham Mission, describing these initiatives as vital steps in safeguarding India’s intellectual and spiritual heritage. He praised Abhinav Charukeerthi Bhattarak Swamiji and the Shravanabelagola Jain Math for promoting education, healthcare, and research, including through the Prakrit Research Institute.

The event was attended by the Governor of Karnataka, Union Cabinet members, state ministers, Members of Parliament, Jain monks and scholars, and devotees from across the country.