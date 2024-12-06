Shravanabelagola to honour Jain Acharya with grand memorial

Chennarayapatna: Shravanabelagola, a historic seat of Jain heritage, is set to host a grand event on December 6 to commemorate the contributions of Swastishri Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Panditacharyavarya Mahaswamiji, the 33rd pontiff of the Shravanabelagola Dharmapeetha. The event will mark the inauguration of the Bhattaraka Nishidhi Mantapa and a monumental stone inscription celebrating the late seer's profound impact on religion, culture, and society.

He is the only Swamiji who has conducted successfully four events of Mahamastakabhisheka to lord Bahubali which come in a 12-year cycle. His last Mahamastakabhisheka was in 2018 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ramanth Kovind, and former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu attended.

He had also mentored many young Jain Swamijis in taking forward the Jain religious tenets. He also translated the Jain apex document ‘Dhavala, Jaya Dhavala and Mahadhavala’ from Sanskrit to Kannada. He is also known for his knowledge and research in bringing back one of the oldest languages Prakrit known to mankind. He instituted the Institute of Prakrit Studies and Research in Shravanabelagola where thousands of Prakrit manuscripts have been restored and documented.

The Dharmapeetha has also played a vital role in enriching Kannada language and culture while fostering interfaith harmony. Swastishri Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Mahaswamiji, a visionary leader of the 20th and 21st centuries, elevated Shravanabelagola’s prominence on the global stage. Known for his unwavering commitment to dharma, spirituality, and selfless service, he inspired generations through his teachings and actions.

A great scholar of Prakrit himself the Charukirthi Bhattaraka Mahaswamiji has established country’s first independent Prakrit Institute which is contributing towards enlivening the ancient language. Appreciating his commitment to a deeper study of Jain religious tenets and his ability to research, former prime minister late Indira Gandhi bestowed on him the title ‘Karmayogi’.

The Bhattaraka Nishidhi Mantapa, constructed at the Nishidhi Betta, will house the revered seer’s padukas (sacred footwear) as a mark of respect. A stone inscription chronicling his life and contributions will also be unveiled, ensuring that his legacy endures for future generations. The inauguration will be accompanied by the distribution of 10,000 mango saplings and the continuation of Dharmapeetha’s tradition of Chaturvidha Dana (fourfold charity).

The event is expected to draw prominent dignitaries, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and other political leaders, alongside spiritual luminaries from Adichunchanagiri, Siddaganga, Udupi, and Dharmasthala.

Speaking to Hans India, the young Swamiji of Shrvanabelagola Jain Mutt, Abhinava Charukirthi, recalled the service of his mentor and said “In the memory of my mentor Charukirti Bhattaraka Mahaswami, we have decided to develop his Nishidi into a spiritual spot in Shravanabelagola standing next to Bahubali Betta and Chandragiri Betta. It will be a befitting memorial for that great scholar and humanist."