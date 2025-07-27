Shreyas Hareesh memorial museum: Lasting tribute to young racing legend

Bengaluru: On what would have been his 15th birthday, Bengaluru unveiled the Shreyas Hareesh Memorial Museum in Sahakaranagar. The museum is a tribute to Copparam Shreyas Hareesh, the 13-year-old motorsport prodigy whose life was cut short in a racing accident on August 5, 2023.

Housed in the family home, this museum, envisioned by Shreyas’s parents, stands as a testament to a boy who lived with boundless passion and inspired a nation to dream big.

The inauguration ceremony was a deeply emotional gathering, hosted by Shreyas’s father, Copparam Parandhaman Hareesh, mother Sandhya Jayanthi S, and sister Manisha Copparam Hareesh. They were joined by fellow racers, Shreyas’s racing team (Rockers Racing), the head of Kensri School, young motorsport achievers, and a gathering of well-wishers who knew Shreyas as a friend, an achiever and a beacon of hope.

“This museum is for Shreyas, for his dreams, and for every child who dares to chase their own,” said Copparam Hareesh, his voice filled with pride and loss. “He wasn’t perfect at studies, but he loved racing. We urge parents today to see their children’s talents and give them wings to fly,” added Sandhya Jayanthi, her words resonating with every parent present.

The museum tells Shreyas’s story through five evocative videos with each being a window into his vibrant life. “He was always moving, always chasing something faster,” his sister Manisha recalled, smiling through tears.

Beyond the videos, the museum displays Shreyas’s racing gear, trophies, certificates, four of his beloved race bikes, his childhood diecast car collection, and cherished memorabilia. Each item telling a story of a boy who, though not a top student, poured his heart into what he loved.

“Shreyas showed us that passion outweighs perfection. His story is an inspiration as his message is about following what the heart wants to follow,” said Kensri School President, Srish Kumar as he recalled the good times when Shreyas was chasing his dream of representing India as a MotoGP rider.” Shreyas’s journey was a remarkable race against all odds, from a spirited boy pedaling tricycles in Bengaluru to a motorsport prodigy who carried India’s hopes on the global stage. Born with a thirst for speed, he found his calling early, captivated by the roar of engines rather than classroom lessons.

Despite academic struggles, his dream of becoming a MotoGP rider burned bright, fueled by the support of his family and Kensri School and grueling training at Tribal Adventure Café, Big Rock Dirt Park, Ten 10 Racing, and CRA Motorsports.

By age 11, he was one of India’s youngest licensed racers, setting a Group D Drag race record and winning the FIM MiniGP India Championship.

His 9th-place finish in the 2023 world finals in Spain marked a historic moment for Indian motorsport, but his tragic crash in Chennai left a void.

Shreyas’s story, etched in every exhibit of the Sahakaranagar museum, reminds us that true greatness lies in chasing what you love with passion and dedication. That’s what the museum is all about