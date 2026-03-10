Shriram General Insurance launches ‘Shri Health Suraksha 2.0’ with enhanced health coverage

Bengaluru: Shriram General Insurance Company has announced the launch of Shri Health Suraksha 2.0, an upgraded health insurance plan designed to provide broader coverage and greater flexibility to policyholders in response to rising healthcare needs.

The company said the new health insurance suite aims to offer a simple, affordable and dependable protection plan while addressing several limitations found in traditional health policies. The indemnity-based plan removes common restrictions such as caps on hospital room charges and introduces unlimited restoration of the sum insured within a policy year.

According to the insurer, the policy also includes a higher cumulative bonus and expanded coverage for ambulance services, including air ambulance expenses up to the sum insured chosen by the policyholder.

The enhanced plan also integrates modern medical treatments with traditional therapies under the AYUSH framework, ensuring broader healthcare support.

One of the key highlights of the policy is its zero co-payment structure, which means policyholders will not be required to share a portion of the admissible claim amount. The insurer will cover the full eligible expense under the policy terms. Additionally, the plan provides coverage for medical consumables, which are often excluded from standard insurance policies.

Among the major features of Shri Health Suraksha 2.0 is the unlimited restoration benefit, which automatically reinstates the sum insured multiple times during a policy year whenever it gets exhausted due to claims. The policy also offers a cumulative bonus of up to 250 percent for claim-free years, significantly increasing the available coverage over time.

Another important feature is the removal of room rent limits. By eliminating room and ICU charge caps, patients can choose hospital facilities based on medical requirements rather than financial restrictions.

Commenting on the launch, Anil Aggarwal said the new policy marks a strategic step in strengthening the company’s retail health insurance portfolio.

“Shri Health Suraksha 2.0 represents a major advancement in our health insurance offerings. By removing common industry restrictions such as room rent caps and co-payment clauses, we aim to provide a product that ensures financial security for families amid rising medical costs,” he said.