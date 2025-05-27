Siddaramaiah betrayed K’taka’s interests by skipping NITI Ayog meet: BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP has slammed the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for skipping the NITI Aayog Meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he (Siddaramaiah) betrayed the interests of the state.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said that the Congress government under Siddaramaiah repeatedly make irrational decisions.

He questioned Siddaramaiah’s absence from a NITI Aayog meeting, pointing out that even the Chief Ministers from other Congress-ruled states like Himachal Pradesh and Telangana participated.

“By skipping the meeting, Siddaramaiah disrespected and betrayed the interests of Karnataka,” he claimed.

He demanded clarification from Siddaramaiah on whether he represents the people of Karnataka or merely the Congress party, and condemned the state government’s frequent confrontation with the Centre, calling “unforgivable offence.”

Vijayendra also criticised the state government for struggling with financial consolidation. He remarked that Karnataka has an excise policy unlike any other state in the country, pointing out that taxes have been raised by 200 per cent to 250 per cent.

He questioned the outcome of such a policy, asking whether the government’s goal to increase revenue was actually aimed at increasing the number of alcohol consumers.

Vijayendra condemned the government’s decision to shut down Jan Aushadhi centres in state-run hospitals, allegedly for technical reasons, calling the move foolish.

He stated that Prime Minister Modi launched these centres in 2014 to provide affordable medicines to the poor. Former Union Minister late Ananth Kumar had helped implement the programme, and the country’s first generic medicine store was opened in Karnataka.

“The centres have saved the poor Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 crore nationwide and created jobs for hundreds of youth,” said Vijayendra.

He accused the state government of opposing central schemes and doing injustice to the poor. He asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s background of hailing from a backward caste and his photo at the Janaushadi centres were intolerable to the current government.

Vijayendra also criticised the decision to rename Ramanagara district as Bangalore South, questioning whether decisions were being made just to please individual ministers, and called it irrational and careless policymaking.

Vijayendra also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 11 years of service as Prime Minister. He praised Modi’s governance both as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and as India’s Prime Minister, highlighting that he has led the country effectively.

Vijayendra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bold leadership in the past 11 years has introduced many people-centric schemes, helping India surpass Japan to become the fourth-largest economy.

“Initiatives like Digital India, Jan Dhan Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Make in India, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Startup India have significantly contributed to India’s growth,” he said.

He emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support for Karnataka, mentioning that since 2014, the state has received Rs 2,702 crore for railway development, with over Rs 5,000 crore spent during NDA-2, including electrification.

“Karnataka has also been granted 10 Vande Bharat Express trains and assistance in several sectors, including highway development,” he said.

Vijayendra also mentioned a tragic incident in Mandya, where a child died after falling while the parents were being stopped by police for a traffic check while rushing for treatment after a dog bite.

He blamed the incident on high-pressure targets set for traffic police and demanded accountability.



