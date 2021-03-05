Siddaramaiah defends MLA who removed shirt in House

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah defended Congress MLA B K Sangamesh, who was suspended from the budget session till March 12, for removing his shirt in the House.

The incident happened when the Congress was opposing the discussion on "One Nation One Election".

"Sangamesh has not acted disrespectfully in the Assembly. He has expressed helplessness due to the injustice and oppression carried out by the ruling party.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Minister K.S Eshwarappa and Yeddyurappa's son Raghavendra have abused their power and filed a murder case against Sangamesh and his family for petty reasons," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah condemned the Speaker's order to suspend the Congress MLA calling it unconstitutional. He said that the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the country were matters in the domain of the central government.

"The central government is required to bring amendments to the constitution. So what is the use of discussing the issue of 'One Nation One Election' in the Assembly session?" the Leader of Opposition said.

"The BJP has taken up the issue just for the sake of propaganda. In reality, it is "One Nation, One Leader", not a country. Instead, if the State government discusses reforms in the electoral system, we are ready to share our views," he added.