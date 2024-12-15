Siddaramaiah has special love for Muslims: BJP

Hubballi: Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Bellad on Saturday criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his alleged appeasement politics, saying that he has a special love for the Muslims.

“Siddaramaiah has a special love for Muslims and orders lathi charge against us. He adores those rioters who torched the police station in Hubballi. He also loves rioters of DJ Halli and KG Halli violence incident in Bengaluru. He also adores those who planted the cooker bomb. But orders action against the peaceful protest,” said Bellad on the reservation row for Panchamasali Lingayat under 2A Category.

He also alleged that Siddaramaiah would snatch the reservation quota of all other communities and gift it to Muslims. “Siddaramaiah is an expert in lying. How can granting of reservation be dubbed as an unconstitutional move? Let Siddaramaiah release the White Paper. Let him declare that he won’t provide the reservation to Lingayats, Vokkaligas and Marathas. The Muslims are given the reservation in violation of the Constitution,” he claimed.

He added that Siddaramaiah believes that only Muslim demands should be met, adding that he has given only Muslims the right to ask questions. “We don’t believe that the Congress government will give us reservation. The total responsibility of the lathi charge incident where Panchamasali Lingayat protestors assaulted lay with Siddaramaiah,” he alleged.

He further claimed that the ultimate aim of Siddaramaiah and the Congress government was to appease Muslims. “They do not have an iota of respect towards the Hindu community and they have forgotten that Hindus had voted them. The government has concerns for only Muslim community. We are not opposing the government working for Muslims. But there are also other communities in the state. If all the funds and the reservation is being given to the Muslim community, what will we do,” he said.

He added that the total reservation of 36 per cent is reserved for the OBCs out of which 23 per cent reservation is given to the Muslim community. “The Constitution clearly states that there shall be no religious reservation. If Muslims are given 23 per cent reservation, where will others go? The Muslim reservation should be given to Maratha, Vokkaliga and Lingayats,” he said.