Siddaramaiah vows to win Davanagere South bypoll

Davanagere: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the Congress party will make every effort to bring back those who have raised the banner of rebellion in Davanagere South and convince them to stay united.

He revealed that all prominent minority leaders have come together and reached a unanimous decision on the matter. Specifically addressing the situation involving Sadiq Pailwan, Siddaramaiah said the party will work hard to satisfy and bring him around.

He emphasised that the Congress remains committed to providing suitable representation to minority communities and will succeed in winning over anyone feeling dissatisfied. The Chief Minister firmly declared that the party will undoubtedly emerge victorious in the contest.

Speaking in Davanagere on Monday, March 23, Siddaramaiah arrived in the city alongside Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for the by-election campaign. Defending the party’s track record, he pointed out that in the previous by-election, Congress had defeated candidates including the son of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the son of H D Kumaraswamy.

He asserted that the government has faithfully implemented every promise it made, particularly through the rollout of guarantee schemes benefiting various sections of society. According to him, Dalits, backward classes, the poor, and minorities all stand firmly behind Congress at present.

Dismissing BJP leaders’ claims that this by-election would serve as a direction-setter for the upcoming general elections, Siddaramaiah countered that the opposition has no chance of winning and therefore cannot set any direction. He highlighted that Congress currently holds power, having already secured victories in three recent by-elections, and expressed complete certainty that the party will triumph in this one as well. Looking ahead, he claimed that the BJP would face defeat across the board in the upcoming assembly elections in five states.